22nd July 2025
UNMISS chief in Wau urges gov’t to fill development gap as donor support drops

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Sam Mahmuri, the Head of UNMISS Wau Field office - courtesy image

The head of UNMISS in Wau has urged the South Sudanese government to step up and take responsibility for local development support and service delivery, citing a sharp decline in international support.

Sam Mahmuri spoke to the press yesterday in Wau town during the handover of the State Human Rights Commission office.

He said communities are facing tough times due to global resource shortages.

“It is high time for national institutions to step in and ensure continuity of services, especially in human rights protection, as we go forward, resources and funding will continue to decrease. The Commission should become the champion of human rights in the state and build public confidence that violations will be addressed fairly and promptly,” he said.

Mahmuri said that some services previously provided by the international community must now be assumed by relevant institutions in South Sudan.

He advised the State Human Rights Commission to fully assume responsibility for all activities previously handled by the UN Human Rights Division and local human rights defenders

He stressed that the state rights body position itself as the lead protector of rights for the people of the State.

Meanwhile, the Head of UNMISS Wau Field office reaffirmed UNMISS’s commitment to support the commission by strengthening its capacity where necessary.

