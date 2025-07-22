22nd July 2025
Two police officers killed as Sudanese Misseriya tribe attack Abyei market – official

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

Map of the contested Abyei Administrative Area.

The Minister of Information in the Abyei Administrative Area said that two police officers were killed and two suspects injured following an armed attack by members of the Sudanese Misseriya tribe at Amet Market.

According to Yohana Akol, the Minister of Information, the incident occurred at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday when three armed men from the Misseriya tribe stormed a community police post located within Amet Market.

The attackers arrived on a motorcycle, masquerading as individuals handing over a suspect.

When officers at the station responded to their approach, the assailants opened fire, killing two policemen on the spot.

The gunmen went on to injure two other detainees—a man and a woman—who were being held in custody, before freeing a third detainee arrested the previous day on suspicion of motorcycle theft.

“Three Sudanese Misseriya men on a motorcycle attacked the community police station at Amet Market in the Abyei Administrative Area around 1:00 a.m. to free their colleague who had been arrested the previous day,” he explained.

The attackers then fled the scene with the freed individual.

They claimed they were handing over a suspect. When the police officer opened the door, they shot him and his colleague, killing both instantly. Two detainees, a man and a woman, were also injured and are now receiving medical treatment,” he said.

“The attackers then freed the detainee accused of stealing a motorcycle and escaped. Following this incident, the security committee has closed the market until further notice,” he further narrated.

In response, the local security committee has ordered the immediate closure of Amet Market until further notice, citing the need to restore public safety and allow for a thorough investigation.

22nd July 2025

