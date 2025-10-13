13th October 2025

Unity State reinstates 24 head teachers suspended over pro-machar protest

Published: 7 hours ago

Bentiu IDPs Protest Machar Trial. Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Bentiu, Unity State, stage a demonstration on Thursday, September 25, 2025, to protest the indictment and trial of suspended First Vice President Dr. Riek Machar and his co-accused by the special court in Juba.

Unity State authorities have reinstated 24 head teachers who were suspended last month for joining a peaceful protest.

The teachers were allegedly penalized for demonstrating against the special court established to try suspended First Vice President Dr Riek Machar.

The protest, which was described by participants as peaceful, led to swift disciplinary action by the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction.

At the time, officials accused the educators of inciting and participating in a political protest, labeling the act as “sabotage” against the state government and a breach of the Education Act, 2021.

The suspension sparked public debate and unrest within the education sector, with critics raising concerns over the teachers’ rights to freedom of expression and participation in public affairs.

However, speaking to Eye Radio on Monday, State Minister of Information Gatwech Biphal confirmed that all 24 teachers have now been reinstated.

“But as per now, they are being reinstated back by the State Ministry of General Education and Instruction. On Friday last week, the whole 24 were reinstated back and have gone back to their work,” he said.

While the teachers have returned to their duties, it remains unclear whether any formal charges or warnings remain on their employment records.

The State Ministry has not commented on whether policy changes will be made to prevent similar incidents in the future.

