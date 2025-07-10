10th July 2025
Unity State Governor vows tougher action against community destabilisers

Author: Lieth Nyak | Published: 7 hours ago

Governor Riek Bim To amid welcoming crowd|Courtesy Photo

The Governor of Unity State has issued a stern warning to individuals involved in criminal activities that pose threats to national security and disrupt peaceful coexistence within communities.

Governor Riek Bim Top Spoke during the 14th Independence Day celebrations held on Wednesday in the state capital, Bentiu.

He revealed that state authorities have arrested an undisclosed number of youths in connection with various crimes committed since last year.

Governor Bim noted a significant reduction in crime across Unity State in 2025, he acknowledged that isolated incidents persist in some areas.

“Patriotic people of South Sudan, of Unity State, my administration will continue with determination, diligence, commitment in protecting your dignity, your safety, for the purpose of maintaining stability,” he said.

However, he emphasized the importance of upholding the rule of law as a foundation for peace and justice.

He made it clear that anyone found violating the law will be held accountable in a competent court of law.

“I am aware that peace is the primary objective of the government, and that can only be achieved through implementation of the rule of law and with the implementation of the rule of law We will be able to restore justice,” he stated.

The governor further pledged to enhance governance by promoting inclusive political participation, building trust between the government and local communities, and ensuring human rights protections.

The event in Bentiu marked a broader commitment by state leadership to restore stability and build a lawful, just society in Unity State.

10th July 2025

