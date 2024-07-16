16th July 2024
Economy | News   |   UN ready to collaborate with new Finance Minister – Anita

UN ready to collaborate with new Finance Minister – Anita

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 3 hours ago

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator of UNMISS speaking at handover ceremony on July 15, 2024 - Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

The UN Mission in South Sudan has expressed its commitment to working with the new minister of finance to tackle the country’s economic challenges.

The affirmation came during a reception ceremony held on Monday, July 15, 2024,  in Juba, where Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator of UNMISS, addressed the gathering.

Anita highlighted the UN’s hopes for the new minister, emphasizing the importance of advancing South Sudan’s economic and development agendas.

“I would like to affirm the UN system’s commitment and support in finding solutions to the challenges eloquently laid before you [Finance Minister],” said Anita.

She said, “Under your leadership, Mr. Minister, we hope to work with you to move forward the economic and development agenda of the Republic of South Sudan.”

She stated, “Mr. Minister, ultimately, we believe as the UN system and the development community in the vision that South Sudan has laid forward for itself.”

“A vision of a peaceful, stable South Sudan, where no one, least of all, its most vulnerable, left behind,” she concluded.

Acknowledging the challenging circumstances under which Minister Dongrin assumes his role, Gbeho underscored the UN’s belief in South Sudan’s national development strategy.

The strategy focuses on macroeconomic stability, economic diversification, institutional development—including in the social sector—and improving the quality of life for the people of South Sudan.

The UN representative says the UN system remains committed to supporting the new finance minister as he navigates the complex issues, aiming to contribute to the broader goals of economic stability and growth for the country.

16th July 2024

