Uganda’s first confirmed Ebola case dead

Uganda government has confirmed that the first officially confirmed case of Ebola virus, a 24-year-old man in Mubende District had died of Ebola Sudan variant, hours after the case was announced on Tuesday.

Daily Monitor newspapers reports early on Wednesday that Jackson Ssembule, a resident of Ngabano in Madudu Sub-count passed away on Monday morning at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital.

The news of the virus outbreak triggered panic in Uganda and across the borders, despite assurances by the government that it is prepared to manage this outbreak or any epidemic.

However, Uganda’s border health officials have told Daily Monitor that they are struggling with scarce machines to check incomers, no personal protective equipment (PPEs) and no gloves. The health officials at Uganda’s border points with the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan reportedly decried the lack of tools to screen inbound travelers for Ebola Virus Disease.

Amuru District health officer Brown Oneka said: “Our staff are out there doing the screening and checks for any possible cases, we have briefed them and they are aware of the outbreak and they are on high alert.”

He, however, said front-line workers lacked Personal Protection Equipments and even detergents such as JIK to guarantee hygiene.