Trinity Energy appoints Kenneth Mugambi as new Group CEO

South Sudan’s leading privately-owned energy firm, Trinity Energy Group, has appointed Kenneth Mugambi as its Chief Executive Officer after his predecessor Robert Mdeza transitioned from seven years in the role.

The company’s Board of Directors has promoted Mr. Mugambi after serving for five years as deputy CEO, according to a press statement announcing the appointment.

Mr. Mugambi holds an MBA in Global Energy Management from the University of Calgary in Canada and Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Actuarial Mathematics from the University of Nairobi.

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the University of Leicester and a Certificate in Petroleum Policy Development from Petrad in Norway.

In another appointment, the Board has named Dhor Aher as Trinity Energy Ltd’s Interim Country Manager for South Sudan. He is tasked with all the energy firm’s operations in the country and will work closely with the new chief executive.

“We kindly request you to take note of these changes and any future correspondents related to Trinity Energy should be directed to the appointed individuals,” reads the letter, addressed to Eye Media’s CEO Stephen Omiri.

Trinity Energy Group is a privately owned South Sudanese energy company, primarily focused on importation, distribution and retail of petroleum products.

Established in 2012, the firm is considered the largest independent energy company in the country and has been expanding regionally across East and Central Africa in its quest to become a pan African integrated energy player. It also seeks to be catalyst in providing sustainable energy transition.

In 2019, Trinity Energy provided over 40% of South Sudan’s energy demand. More than half of the nation’s fuel retailers rely on Trinity Energy’s reliable supply chain to meet their clients’ needs.

The company owns millions of liters of fuel storage at its depot in Nesitu, which includes an additional 2 million liters of storage currently under development, according to information on its LinkedIn page.

