21st June 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Author: Moyo Jacob Felix | Published: 4 hours ago

The ashes of shops burned in Hai Game. (-)

Four businessmen are counting losses after four shops were destroyed in a fire outbreak at Game Residential Area of Juba on Thursday night.

An eye witness said the inferno started at 9 PM in a nearby room due to the negligence of a woman who left beans cooking on fire as well as a burning candle while she slept outside.

Hilary Haswani said the fire caught some clothes and engulfed the entire room before extending to the neighborhood, and burning the four shops.

“From these shops, there is a woman who also rents a small portion. She slept outside but there was a candle burning inside and she was also cooking inside the house when she was sleeping outside,” she said.

“The candle engulfed the clothes and burned the house, she did not even realize the house was burning because she was sleeping outside. When attention was drawn to the incident, the fire had already extended to the next shop and the bar beside it, it burned them all.”

Mr. Haswani said the fighters to extinguish the fire but that it was already late as damage had been done.

One of shop owners named Tumusime Silvia, said she lost all her commodities including personal documents like National Identity Card and Passport to the fire.

“It burned and I could not take anything out, it burned out all my belongings like money, fridge, national ID, passport and other properties. Water, soda, tomatoes, matoke, onions, eggs, charcoal.”

“There is a woman who put beans on fire and slept outside. I saw her running and crying and then I took away my child and ran out. I did not take anything out even my child’s clothes.”

Fire outbreak reportedly remains a common occurrence in South Sudan specially in Juba where traders often count losses due to intermittent fire outbreaks.

 

 

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha 1

South Sudan Muslims receive 2,000 bulls for Eid al-Adha

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff 2

Cabinet passes bill mandating NGOs to employ 80% South Sudanese staff

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF 3

South Sudan’s macroeconomic reforms slip over inflation: IMF

Published Saturday, June 15, 2024

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals 4

How regional govts seek to block armed groups from trading in minerals

Published Monday, June 17, 2024

What is in the Lologo gangs agreement 5

What is in the Lologo gangs agreement

Published Sunday, June 16, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US condemns Houthi sinking of ship in the Red Sea

Published 58 mins ago

Former CTSAM-VM chair accused of pay inequity, unilateral closure of branch offices

Published 2 hours ago

Upper Nile parliament resumes sessions after one year

Published 3 hours ago

Traders count losses after fire guts shops in Juba’s Hai Game

Published 4 hours ago

Kenya parliament passes contested finance bill

Published 4 hours ago

EES communities still give away girls as blood compensation: Research

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
21st June 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!