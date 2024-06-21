21st June 2024
Kenya parliament passes contested finance bill

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 4 hours ago

Kenya's national assembly sitting. (Courtesy).

Kenya’s National Assembly passed the controversial finance bill in the Second Reading on Thursday evening despite widespread protests across the country including the capital Nairobi over proposed tax increase.

The Finance Bill 2024/2025, feared to worsen the dire cost of living crisis, was passed in a roll-call vote in which 204 legislators were in favor and 115 against.

Speaker Moses Wetang’ula opted for the roll-call vote after some lawmakers disputed the outcome of an acclamation vote, Nation Africa reported.

Early on Thursday, police fired tear gas and used water cannon to disperse thousands of Kenyans who took to the streets to protest the finance bill, urging the parliament to reject it.

The bill was introduced in the 2024/2025 fiscal year budget, and aims to revitalize the economy by raising an additional $2.6 billion in revenue.

The finance bill which proposes introducing 2.7% levy on income from national medical insurance plan as well as increased taxes on vegetable oil and fuel, is expected to pass the parliament reading before June 30.

 

 

