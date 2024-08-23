Torit-based soldier arrested after beating wife to death

Authorities in Torit of Eastern Equatoria State say, a soldier identified only as Tito has been arrested for beating two of his wives, killing one and injuring another.

The incident happened on Wednesday night around11 O’clock at Torit military barrack when the middle-aged man allegedly returned home drunk.

“That issue happened the day before yesterday (Wednesday), a soldier called Tito from Maridi came drunk that night and beat his wife to death.When the wife died, he did not even know the wife has passed away and beat the other one who is is okay.

“It was around 11PM when I was called, and sent the soldiers to go and investigate (the incident) at Sirikaat (area) around the military barrack, ” Torit Municipal Council Mayor, Mustapha Albino Zachariah confirmed to told Eye Radio Friday morning.

Mr. Albino said the suspect is currently being held in a police custody awaiting trial at a civil court.

“He will be brought to book because it is a criminal case. It will not be handled by a military or court martial,“ he said.



The mayor said that the body of the unnamed deceased believed to be in her 40s, was taken to her home area in Maridi of Western Equatoria State for burial.

