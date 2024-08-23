OPP apologizes to President for Ibba County wrong decree

The Other Political Parties (OPP) have apologized to President Salva Kiir for mistaking an ordinary 85-year-old man who was sacked in a decree two weeks ago for Ibba County Commissioner.

On the 7th of this month, President Salva Kiir issued a republican decree removing Phillip Ayoub Gaza as the Commissioner of Ibba County and replacing him with Wilson Tetela.

The move surprised Ayoub, who earlier said he has all along been living an ordinary life, farming, and handling church activities as a Canon.

Speaking to Eye Radio this morning, the Chairperson of Other Political Parties said the name of Phillip Ayoub Gaza was first submitted by the United Sudan African Party (USAP) in 2021 for his appointment as the Commissioner of Ibba County.

Albino Akol, who is also the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, said the decree was intended to remove Charles Elisama Babua, the Commissioner of Ibba County, not Phillip Ayoub Gaza.

“We have now corrected it, giving the right name. The right name is Hon. Charles Elisama Babua, this is the person is meant to be replaced not Phillip Ayoub Gaza and the person that has now been nominated as already been appointed is Hon. Wilson Tetela Hassen Gabi.

” So, the mistake was from the initial documents that was presented to His Excellency the President from the OPP.

“This is where we came now and really made an apology to His Excellency the President, the office of the President that the mistake came from us as the OPP.”

Phillip Ayoub Gaza is a former Anyanya veteran who hails from Ezo County in Western Equatoria State.

He retired in 1991 from active service at the rank of Major General.

After the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, Ayoub was appointed in 2005 as a member of Parliament representing Ezo County at the then National Legislative Assembly in Juba until 2010.

Between 2012 and 2018, he also served as the Chairperson of the Commission of Public Grievances in Western Equatoria State.

Albino Akol said, the wrong appointment of Ayoub will be revoked and the Ibba County commissioner removed for the incumbent to officially take over

“The appointment of Mr. Wilson Tetela has no problem as he is already appointed.

“What is going to happen is that (the appointment of) Mr. Ayoub Gaza is going to be revoked because it has no basis and then relieve the right person who is Elisama Charles,”he said.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Torit-based soldier arrested after beating wife to death Previous Post