Three arrested smuggling guns into restive Tonj North

Warrap State authorities said three people were arrested on Sunday evening after they were found allegedly smuggling firearms into Warrap town of Tonj North County amid the inter-communal conflict there.



Information Minister William Wol Mayom said the guns being transported using a Toyota Landcruiser were placed inside eight sacks of groundnuts.

Mayom said he is yet to confirm the number of ammunitions that have been impounded. The minister added that the three unnamed suspects have been detained, pending an investigation.

“Unfortunately, yesterday (Sunday) in the evening, a pickup loaded with groundnuts was searched at the road block of Warrap town and some munitions were found inside the groundnuts,” he said in an interview with Eye Radio.

“The firearms were mixed inside the different 8 sacks of the groundnuts, and fire arms were also captured inside the bags, but I did not get the number of the fire arms being captured but it is true.”

“The car was coming from Wau going towards Akob but it was on the side of Akob. Three suspects were arrested and an investigation is going on.”

Mayom said the road block was established by the state government to prevent the supply of fire arms to the conflicting communities.

According to social media allegations, 16 guns were found concealed in the bags of groundnuts.

It’s not clear where to fire arms were destined to, but this came a day after a violent conflict erupted in Tonj North County, leaving 20 people dead and 38 others wounded.

