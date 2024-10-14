14th October 2024
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

Troost-Ekong posted pictures of the Nigeria players asleep at the airport. (Photo: X)

Nigerian Football Federation has announced that the national football team will boycott their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers match against Libya after being stranded “under inhumane conditions” at an airport in Libya for more than 12 hours.

The Super Eagles jetted to Libya on Sunday ahead of their second leg match in Benghazi on Tuesday, but the flight was allegedly diverted to Albraq about two hours away from the intended destination.

Nigeria players including Fulham star Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey along with Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi, have fumed about their conditions and posted their fury after being stranded for more than 12 hours.

According to talkSPORT, the Libyan authorities have not provided any transportation and the airport gate was even reportedly locked.

The Nigerian Federation then announced that they will not take part in the match, adding that the players were still stranded at the airport 12 hours after they landed.

“The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport,” the statement further said.

“Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.”

The NFF said it made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team but that the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft.

“Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface posted on X: “Been at the airport for almost 13 hours no food, no wifi, nowhere to sleep. African we can do better.”

Bright Osayi-Samuel added: “I’ve been stuck in a random Libyan airport for 15 hourse with no guarantee health and safety. We can do better.”

Former Watford player William Troost-Ekong said: “12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian Pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

“Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction.”

“At this point, we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF should look at the report and what is happening here. Even if they decide to allow.

“This kind of behaviour, let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here even with security it’s not safe. We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with int. football.”

The Libyans allegedly received “poor treatment” when they travelled to Nigeria for the first leg, and the treatment of Nigerian players is believed to be a reciprocation.

Nigeria are leading Group D with seven points in three matches after beating Libya 1-0 on Friday while the Libyans are bottom of the group with one point.

