Telecom operators announce 3-phase tariffs increase amid parliament probe

Mobile telecom operators Zain, MTN and Digitel have announced a three-phase increment in telecommunication costs from October to December, even as the national parliament launched a probe last month into alleged abnormal charges levied on subscribers.



In a joint statement, the firms said the tariffs adjustment is made following an agreement with the National Communication Authority and the Bank of South Sudan, in response to recent increase in the official exchange rate.

“This adjustment follows a thorough analysis of its potential impact on customers and the telecommunication sector. Henceforth, telecommunication service prices will be aligned with BoSS’ official exchange rate,” it said.

The first increment has already taken effect on the night of 18th October 2024, where customers will bear the burden of an additional 600 South Sudan pounds for internet and mobile airtime subscription.

This means that instead of the initial SSP900, subscribers are now paying SSP1,565 for 100 MBs in Zain, SSP1790 for 100 MBs in MTN, and SSP1,835 for 100 MBs in Digitel.

A similar change will follow on 18th November and 18th December, the statement said.

The telecom operators emphasized “our commitment to providing customers with timely and transparent information regarding these changes.”

“We are dedicated to ensuring an exceptional experience for our customers, maintaining service quality, promoting inclusivity and driving digital transformation across the country through our ongoing network investments.”

In September, the National Parliament speaker formed a nine-member committee to investigate allegations of malpractices in telecommunication companies including excessive charges on subscribers in the country.

The decision was made a month after MP Juol Nhomngek presented a motion concerning the reports that telecom networks are abnormally increasing the cost of their services, a situation he said had caused a major setback on the socio-economic welfare of the population.

The motion explained that the high charges for internet and other communication services creates barriers to public awareness, making it difficult for people to access accurate and timely information.

The legislature then resolved to form a technical committee to investigate alleged malpractices, including the high cost of communication and alleged exploitation of domestic workers.

Due to the impact of a severe in the country, telecommunication companies have been adjusting their service fees with the ever-changing exchange rate. Such adjustments have been made in consultation with the government’s communication agency.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Police report unveils alarming crime trends across South Sudan Previous Post