Sudan plans to shut down Heglig Oil Fields amid RSF attacks

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 6 hours ago

Map of oil fields in Sudan and South Sudan. Source: Courtesy

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) —The government of Sudan has announced plans to shut down operations and evacuate workers from the Heglig oil fields following recent attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Heglig, a town located on the contested border between Sudan and South Sudan (where it is known as Panthou), is a crucial transit point for oil from South Sudan.

The crude oil is transported via a pipeline to Port Sudan on the Red Sea for international export.

In a statement released on August 30 by the state-owned news agency SUNA, Sudan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the government may be forced to suspend operations to ensure the safety of its workers.

The ministry noted that the attacks not only harm Sudan’s national interests but also impact the Republic of South Sudan and the foreign companies that depend on the Heglig area for oil exports.

In a separate letter dated August 30, 2025, Sudan’s Petroleum Undersecretary, Dr. Fadul Mahmoud, stated that the ministry can no longer, in good faith, continue to manage the site’s operations.

Dr. Mahmoud cited attacks on August 26 and August 30, which damaged the airport terminal in Heglig and caused shrapnel to hit a basecamp, leading to panic among staff. As a result, the ministry has reduced the on-site workforce to a minimum.

As of this report, the government of South Sudan has not commented on the development.

