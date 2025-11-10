10th November 2025

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   SSRA urges timely tax filing, payments to avoid penalties

SSRA urges timely tax filing, payments to avoid penalties

Author: Irene Jackson | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Revenue Authority Headquarters in Juba, South Sudan - COURTESY

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) is calling on all individuals and businesses to file and pay their taxes promptly to avoid penalties for late submission.

In a notice dated November 10, signed by Chol Paul Kur, the notification serves his reminder of its ongoing effort to “build a culture of voluntary tax compliance,” which is essential for national development and economic stability.

The call covers several types of taxes that require urgent attention, including withholding taxes on salaries, rent, government contracts,  lottery winnings as well as  sales and excise taxes for companies, including manufacturers, hotels, and telecommunications services

Taxpayers are also urged to clear any arrears from previous months, including business profit and personal income taxes. Those with outstanding balances listed in the Digital Tax Information System are required to make payments through designated commercial banks.

The SSRA emphasized that operating without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) is illegal and considered a criminal offense under Sections 113 and 114 of the Taxation Act 2009, as amended.

Finally, the authority urged taxpayers to update their e.tax registration details and make payments online without delay to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

Popular Stories
Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua 1

Students in Rwanda welcome appointment of Amb. Ritah Kiden Lotua

Published November 4, 2025

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle 2

President Kiir announces major gov’t, military reshuffle

Published November 3, 2025

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access 3

Special Court grants some detainees family food, daily sunlight access

Published November 5, 2025

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video 4

Drunken soldier arrested in Bor town for threatening woman in viral video

Published November 6, 2025

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states 5

Germany allocates $24,000 to Eye Radio for broadcast restoration in three states

Published November 7, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lobong apologizes to beaten man, calls on security to respect civilian rights

Published 3 hours ago

SSRA urges timely tax filing, payments to avoid penalties

Published 4 hours ago

Catholic bishops’ conference begins in Malakal, Upper Nile

Published 4 hours ago

Court Session 19: Prosecution seeks witness protection ahead of Wednesday hearing

Published 6 hours ago

MP says lack of trust between banks, central bank driving cash shortages

Published 6 hours ago

CES Minister admits officials involved in land grabbing, vows accountability

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th November 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.