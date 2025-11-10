SSRA urges timely tax filing, payments to avoid penalties

The South Sudan Revenue Authority (SSRA) is calling on all individuals and businesses to file and pay their taxes promptly to avoid penalties for late submission.

In a notice dated November 10, signed by Chol Paul Kur, the notification serves his reminder of its ongoing effort to “build a culture of voluntary tax compliance,” which is essential for national development and economic stability.

The call covers several types of taxes that require urgent attention, including withholding taxes on salaries, rent, government contracts, lottery winnings as well as sales and excise taxes for companies, including manufacturers, hotels, and telecommunications services

Taxpayers are also urged to clear any arrears from previous months, including business profit and personal income taxes. Those with outstanding balances listed in the Digital Tax Information System are required to make payments through designated commercial banks.

The SSRA emphasized that operating without a Tax Identification Number (TIN) is illegal and considered a criminal offense under Sections 113 and 114 of the Taxation Act 2009, as amended.

Finally, the authority urged taxpayers to update their e.tax registration details and make payments online without delay to ensure compliance and avoid penalties.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter