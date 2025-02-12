12th February 2025
SSPDF-NAS fighting in Kajo-Keji leaves five dead, including two children

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Armed combatants raise their firearms. (Photo: Courtesy)

Fighting between the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces (SSPDF) and the National Salvation Front (NAS) in Kajo-Keji County over the weekend left five people dead, including two children, according to an army spokesperson.

Both the SSPDF and NAS confirmed clashes between their forces in Kajo-Keji, resulting in the deaths of three soldiers and two children.

In a press briefing on Monday, Major General Lul Ruai reported that the clashes occurred on Saturday at Jalimo Boma in Kangapo Payam, after NAS forces attacked an SSPDF military base.

The attack led to the deaths of three SSPDF soldiers and two children, with two civilians also wounded.

“On February 9th, at around 6:00 a.m. NAS rebels attacked our position at Jalimo Boma of Kangapo Payam, Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State,” Gen Lul stated during a press briefing at the SSPDF’s Military Headquarters in Bilpam.

“The surprise attack on our position left three servicemen dead, two civilians were shot and wounded, and two children from the same family were thrown into a house that was on fire. They were burnt beyond recognition,” he stated.

“The surrounding villages that were surrounded by the army barracks were burned to ashes, and some civilians were displaced, but the aspect of the displacement of civilians will be given to you by the area commissioner.”

In response, NAS spokesperson Suba Samuel Manase denied the SSPDF’s accusations in a press statement released on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2025. Instead, he accused the army of carrying out the attack.

