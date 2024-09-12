SSNYU president Taban Paride vows remedy for unruly youth gangs

The President of South Sudan National Youth Union (SSNYU) Taban Paride said his leadership is developing a strategy to address the rise and prevalence of gang groups across the country.

Unruly gang groups commonly known as “niggas” have been a significant security concern in Juba and other major towns and their rise has been attributed to joblessness and disenfranchisement.

But national youth union president Taban Paride said his office is planning to build more vocational training centers to transform the youth to contribute to labour force in the country.

Mr. Paride stated that the program will enable young people to contribute to their welfare and nation building.

“We are developing a very big concept note. Our target is we are looking at the bigger picture on how we want youths especially the Panga boys,” he said on Eye Radio’s Zone 72 Youth Program.

“We are developing something to do with a multi-purpose place that will have standard vocational training, it will have a school, church and it will act as rehabilitation center so that when they are taken there they will be attending classes.”

“The church will play its role and thirdly they will be producing for us food. They will contribute to the human resource of this country and when it comes to labour force they will also be there.”

In November 2023, the Inspector General of Police directed a mass crackdown on suspected criminal youth groups, leading to the arrest of 500 adolescents and youth in Juba.

