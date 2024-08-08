8th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   SSFA selects 10 clubs for South Sudan Premier League

SSFA selects 10 clubs for South Sudan Premier League

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 49 mins ago

El-Merriekh and Jamus match at Buluk Training Center.

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has named 10 clubs that will compete in the inaugural South Sudan Premier League for the 2024/2025 season.

The selection was made during the SSFA Board of Directors’ Extraordinary meeting on August 6, 2024, chaired by Mr. Augustino Madout Parek, the president of SSFA.

The teams were chosen based on their performance in the 2023/2024 South Sudan National League, with the top three teams from each group earning their place, along with the highest-ranking fourth team across all groups.

The confirmed teams for the South Sudan Premier League 2024/2025 are Salam Aweil and Holy Family Rumbek from Group A (Wau), Malakia FC Juba, Young Star Torit, and Lion Hunters FC Yei from Group B (Juba), and El Merriekh FC Bentiu, Koryom FC Bor, Olympic FC Renk from Group C (Juba).

Meanwhile, Nile City FC Yambio was selected as the highest-ranking fourth team.

Group A (Wau)
  1. Salaam Aweil (7 points)
  2. Hilal Wau (5 points)
  3. Holy Family Rumbek (3 points)
Group B (Juba)
  1. Malakia FC Juba (9 points)
  2. Young Star Torit (6 points)
  3. Lion Hunters FC Yei (1 point)
Group C (Juba)
  1. El Merriekh FC Bentiu (9 points)
  2. Koryom FC Bor (6 points)
  3. Olympic FC Renk (1 point)
Highest-Ranking Fourth Team:
  1. Nile City FC Yambio (1 point, GD -6)

The league matches will be played in the Juba National Stadium, Buluk Training Center, and Wau Stadium in Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The football governing body asked the selected teams to confirm their readiness to participate by submitting an official confirmation letter by August 17, 2024.

Mr. Augustino Madout Parek, said this league is a significant milestone in the development of football in South Sudan, with the SSFA expressing gratitude to the entire football community for their support and dedication.

Currently on air

09:00:00 - 12:55:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 1

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 2

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 3

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 4

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill 5

What next, 30 days after parliament passed disputed NSS bill

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Published 27 mins ago

SSFA selects 10 clubs for South Sudan Premier League

Published 49 mins ago

Lobong tells Yakani: We don’t have powers over border issues

Published 1 hour ago

Africa faces an unprecedent surge in mpox cases – WHO

Published 1 hour ago

2024 ‘increasingly likely’ to be warmest on record: EU monitor

Published 2 hours ago

MP urges protection of national staff rights in private sector

Published 2 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Education ministry set to announce SSCSE exams results

Read more...
Share