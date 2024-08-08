SSFA selects 10 clubs for South Sudan Premier League

The South Sudan Football Association (SSFA) has named 10 clubs that will compete in the inaugural South Sudan Premier League for the 2024/2025 season.

The selection was made during the SSFA Board of Directors’ Extraordinary meeting on August 6, 2024, chaired by Mr. Augustino Madout Parek, the president of SSFA.

The teams were chosen based on their performance in the 2023/2024 South Sudan National League, with the top three teams from each group earning their place, along with the highest-ranking fourth team across all groups.

The confirmed teams for the South Sudan Premier League 2024/2025 are Salam Aweil and Holy Family Rumbek from Group A (Wau), Malakia FC Juba, Young Star Torit, and Lion Hunters FC Yei from Group B (Juba), and El Merriekh FC Bentiu, Koryom FC Bor, Olympic FC Renk from Group C (Juba).

Meanwhile, Nile City FC Yambio was selected as the highest-ranking fourth team.

Group A (Wau) Salaam Aweil (7 points) Hilal Wau (5 points) Holy Family Rumbek (3 points) Group B (Juba) Malakia FC Juba (9 points) Young Star Torit (6 points) Lion Hunters FC Yei (1 point) Group C (Juba) El Merriekh FC Bentiu (9 points) Koryom FC Bor (6 points) Olympic FC Renk (1 point) Highest-Ranking Fourth Team: Nile City FC Yambio (1 point, GD -6) The league matches will be played in the Juba National Stadium, Buluk Training Center, and Wau Stadium in Western Bahr El Ghazal State.

The football governing body asked the selected teams to confirm their readiness to participate by submitting an official confirmation letter by August 17, 2024.

Mr. Augustino Madout Parek, said this league is a significant milestone in the development of football in South Sudan, with the SSFA expressing gratitude to the entire football community for their support and dedication.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter