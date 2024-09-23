SSFA commits to promoting gender equality in football

The Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association emphasised the SSFA’s dedication to promoting gender equality in football.
This statement follows the decision by football officials to appoint female referees for the prestigious Super Cup match.
This move represents a significant step toward enhancing the presence of women in leadership and decision-making roles within the sport.
By involving female referees in such high-profile events, the South Sudan Football Association aims to promote gender equality and encourage more women to participate in football at all levels.
Victor Lawrence Lual emphasised the association’s dedication to gender equality in football.
“This decision reflects our commitment to promoting gender equality in football and showcases that our female referees are capable of handling high-stakes games,” said Victor.
“We are proud of their performance and will continue to provide them with the full support necessary for them to excel at every level,” he added.
On September 21, the South Sudan Football Association appointed a predominantly female refereeing team to officiate the Super Cup match between Al-Merreikh Bentiu FC and Jamus FC Juba at Juba National Stadium.
Buffalo Juba emerged victorious with a score of 2-1.
Leading the officiating team was international referee Duny Joseph, who began her refereeing career in 2016 and gained international recognition in 2023.
Her calm handling of the players and firm control of the game earned her praise, as she only issued two yellow cards throughout the match.
First assistant Jane Charles, recently selected for all Africa games in Ghana, maintained sharp focus on offside calls, while fourth official Khadim Allah Al-Shaib effectively managed substitutes from the sidelines.
The refereeing team’s performance showcased the potential of female officials in football, emphasizing the need for more opportunities to break gender barriers in sports management.
This milestone highlights the importance of promoting gender inclusivity in South Sudanese football, with hopes that the Football Association will continue supporting women in leadership roles.
South Sudan boasts 50 female referees across 16 local football associations, including four international referees: Duny Joseph, Jane Charles, Gisma Silvester, and Josephine Martin.
Retired referee John Sabit praised the officiating team’s approach, noting their preference for verbal warnings over immediate carding for player violations.
He emphasized that with experience and exposure, these referees are well on their way to higher-level officiating.
Retired referee Qassim Abdullah Suleiman commended the referees’ performance, emphasizing their bravery in making swift decisions.
He noted their excellent positioning and movement on the field, as well as their effective collaboration with assistant referees.
“The performance was impressive. They showed courage in decision-making and maintained good positioning throughout the match, effectively cooperating with their assistants,” Qassim remarked.
He further highlighted the potential for growth within the sport, stating, “The General Union has a unique opportunity to encourage more girls to pursue careers as referees. Those who excel will have ample opportunities for international recognition in officiating.”
