On International Peace Day, Lakes residents toast to another year of stability

Once the troubled heart of South Sudan, where inter-communal violence was spiraling out of control, Lakes State has remarkably transformed into a beacon of stability, and its residents, basking in the adulation of peace, are giving credit to who it is due: Governor Rin Tueny.

On Friday, a gathering of government officials, UN partners, the church, youth, and women converged at Rumbek Freedom Square to mark International Peace Day on Friday, under the theme Nurturing a Culture of Peace.

Addressing the event, the state minister of peacebuilding, Nyanhok Malou Marial, said the very existence of communities and nations depend on peace, while commending the governor for restoring the rule of law.

“Peace is the key of life because everything else depends on it. You see, without peace, there will be no education; there will be no child going to school,” she said.

Minister Nyanhok said when the state was plagued by subnational violence, men could not go to their farms for fear of revenge killings and left the difficult task to women and girls.

But with the current situation, she said, the state populations are currently cultivating and producing their own food.

“We expected more development. Many investors have come, and you could see some little changes in Lakes State because people are in peace. We do not do anything if we are not in peace with each other,” she said.

“So let us all try in our capacity to be at peace with each other, be at peace with ourselves, be at peace with neighbors, be at peace with the community, and be at peace with the people of Lakes State, she said.

On his part, Dut Manaak Akuot, Commissioner of Rumbek Central County, said he acknowledges the role of peacemakers everywhere around the world and South Sudan in particular in shaping a better society.

“I call upon people in all walks of life to embrace peace from top to bottom as the beginning to certain all our needs as country, government, and individual to prove that South Sudan is independent,” Akuot said.

“This is the sole avenue we should collectively pursue to resolve our grievances as citizens, ensuring that the white dove will never escape from our grasp.”

Commissioner Akuot appeals to the state population to distance themselves from “chaotic thinking” and believe in patriotism and equality.

The official also said he recognizes the peacebuilding role of UN partners and “every individual doing something in good faith to support the people of South Sudan” and encouraged humanitarian agencies to support those affected by floods in the state.

Warkok Jur Yai, Chairperson of Rumbek Youths Unions, also said he appreciates the government, UNMISS, and partners for “restoring everlasting peace to the state.”

“Peace is the path we take for bringing growth and prosperity to society. If we do not have peace and harmony, it will be impossible to achieve political strength, economic stability, and cultural growth,” he said.

The youth leader further pointed out that peace in the community and the nation starts from within individual persons before they transmit the notion to others.

“Peace is essential to controlling the evils that damage our society. It is obvious that we will keep facing crises on many levels, but we can manage them better with the help of peace.”

Before Governor Rin Tueny’s appointment in June 2021, Lakes State was a troubled region shadowed by communal conflict and bloodshed, with media reports indicating cattle-related conflicts, revenge killings, and land issues.

But Mabor, a former Chief of Military Intelligence of the SSPDF, adopted an iron fist policy against perpetrators of inter-communal violence and transitioned the state from conflicts to peace and stability, saying his mission was to protect the lives and properties of the people.

He has since received the ‘Best Governor of the Year 2022’ award from the Community Empowerment for Progress Organization for successfully curtailing inter-communal violence and overseeing the enactment of a law prohibiting forced and child marriage.

