17th May 2025
South Sudan's U-20 starlets thrashed Djibouti counterparts 8-0 in African world cup qualifiers return leg

South Sudan's U-20 starlets thrashed Djibouti counterparts 8-0 in African world cup qualifiers return leg

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Under 20 starlets celebrate big wins over Djibouti counterparts| Courtesy

South Sudan’s U-20 women’s national football team has secured a spot in the second round of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup African qualifiers after an emphatic 13–0 aggregate victory over Djibouti.

Building on their dominant 5–0 win in the first leg, the team extended their unbeaten run with a resounding 8–0 triumph in the return leg.

Rising stars Aniet Maduol, Mayol Madol Ayol, and Igga Chandia each netted hat-tricks in a relentless attack, while team captain Nancy Taban and Nymama Deng also found the back of the net.

Coach Saimo hailed the team’s performance.  “We’ve qualified for the second round. Now we have to prepare seriously. We are currently scouting for new players to strengthen the team because the next stage is very important.”

Captain Nancy Taban reaffirmed their mission, saying: “We fulfilled our promise to win and qualify. I call on all countries and partners to support women’s football, it’s time we are recognized and supported.

The South Sudanese squad now awaits the winner of the Malawi vs. Central African Republic clash to determine their next opponent.

Meanwhile, Djibouti’s coach, Mohamed Ibrahim, acknowledged the strength of their opponents

“The match was not easy, and we conceded many goals in the first half.”

South Sudan continues to make waves in regional football, showcasing the rapid growth and determination of its women’s program on the continental stage.

 

