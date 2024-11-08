8th November 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Sports   |   South Sudan to compete in CAF U-17 AFCON 2025 qualifiers

South Sudan to compete in CAF U-17 AFCON 2025 qualifiers

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

2023 African Cup of Nations (AFCON): South Sudan U-17 national football team [PHOTO: SSFA]

South Sudan will join eight other East and Central African teams in the TotalEnergies CAF U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifiers.

In a statement published by CECAFA on Thursday, November 7, the tournament will be hosted by Uganda from December 14-28, 2024.

Teams from Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan, Tanzania, and host Uganda will compete alongside South Sudan.

The top two teams from this CECAFA (Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations) zone will earn places in the continental tournament.

The qualifiers are set to take place from December 14 to 28, 2024

CECAFA Competitions Director Yusuf Mossi, who recently inspected venues in Bukedea, Mbale, and Kampala, anticipates high competition, with most teams already training.

Mossi emphasized that all participating players must undergo Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) tests before departing for Uganda, with additional checks by CAF doctors upon arrival.

This measure follows an incident in May 2023, when CAF disqualified South Sudan from the U-17 Nations Cup in Algeria over age eligibility issues.

Five players on the Bright Star Juniors team failed MRI tests.

Michael Daniel, Chairman of the National Teams Committee at the South Sudan Football Association, expressed confusion over the disqualification, noting that two of the disqualified players had previously participated in a CECAFA tournament in Ethiopia and were born in 2006 and 2008.

In 2022, South Sudan reached the final of the Cup of Nations (AFCON) U-17 Zonal qualifiers held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. However, Somalia emerged victorious over South Sudan with a 3-1 win in the final.

This victory secured Somalia’s place in the U-17 AFCON tournament.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia 1

23 South Sudanese police officers win scholarship to Ethiopia

Published November 2, 2024

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal 2

Ethiopian contractors to build Paloch-Maiwut Road in oil-backed deal

Published November 5, 2024

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence 3

South Sudan, Kenya, Uganda border tribes agree peaceful coexistence

Published November 4, 2024

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu 4

M23 rebels capture key town in DRC’s North Kivu

Published November 4, 2024

Bright Stars hold Kenyan counterparts to a draw in CHAN Qualifiers 5

Bright Stars hold Kenyan counterparts to a draw in CHAN Qualifiers

Published November 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Tumaini Initiative to resume on 11th November: Sumbeiywo

Published 49 mins ago

Parents urged to teach kids their mother tongue before overseas studies

Published 2 hours ago

Ethiopia agrees to help establish South Sudan’s first airline

Published 3 hours ago

Juba-Bor road reopens for travelers after deadly attack

Published 4 hours ago

Toposa community rejects Kenya’s road project to South Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Peace deal thrown in ‘back burner’ amid ticking clock: warns Haysom

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
8th November 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

Tumaini Initiative to resume on 11th November: Sumbeiywo

Read more...
Share