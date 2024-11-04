4th November 2024
FDP expels SG Bichiok over ‘gross misconduct’ allegations

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Hon. Changkuoth Bichiok, former Secretary General of the Federal Democratic Party addressing the media at the party's Headquarter in Juba on August 25, 2024 —Courtesy of FDP.

The Federal Democratic Party under Gabriel Changson dismissed Changkuoth Bichiok, the Party’s Secretary-General, over allegations of insubordination and gross misconduct that the latter has denied.

According to a press statement dated November 3 and seen by Eye Radio, FDP accused Bichiok of harassing and intimidating fellow party members.

FDP’s spokesperson Wazir Michael Liah said in a statement that the alleged behaviour of sacked Hon. Bichiok, who chairs the Mining Committee at the National Legislature, created an atmosphere of tension and discomfort within the party.

“The Federal Democratic Party FDP hereby announces the immediate expulsion of the honourable Changkuoth Bichiok effective November 3rd, 2024,” Wazir announced.

He added that Mr Bichiok’s alleged actions undermined the party’s unity and threatened the well-being of its members.

“This decision follows repeated and severe violations of FDP protocols, including insubordination, gross misconduct and behaviour that has jeopardized party unity and the FDP’s reputation.”

“Hon. Bichiok’s expansion comes after a thorough review of his actions which have consistently bridged, FDP principles and responsibilities in trusted to him. The specific grounds for his expulsions include subordination.”

In response, Changkuoth Bichiok said in an interview with Eye Radio that the FDP leadership has no right to dismiss him from the party.

“Chairperson has no right to just dismiss anybody like this, especially in my status as the Secretary General of the party, and all the things that you narrated are procedural with our constitution and our principles.”

“If there are these violations that he quoted, a committee has to be set up to investigate. And then after investigation, it has to be reported to the Leadership Council, and then discussed.”

Instead, Bichiok accused former chairman Hon. Gabriel Changson of authoritarian leadership and not listening to other members’ ideas.

“FDP has been facing  a lot of issues and we have been trying to manage them, but it is to the point where it becomes very difficult because the person that is running it is working like it is his party, where he cannot listen to other members ideas.”

But Wazir Liah revealed that the decision was made by the party to demonstrate its commitment to uphold discipline and advance its democratic principles.

“This expulsion is a clear indication of the FDP’s commitment to uphold discipline, accountability and integrity among its members. The FDP remains steadfast in its mission to advance democratic principles and serve the people of South Sudan with dedication and transparency.”

Hon. Changkuoth Bichiok was once a prominent figure in the FDP and headed the Specialized Committee on Finance and Planning, where he played a key role in finance-related parliamentary matters until his removal in September 2024.

