South Sudan joins International Paralympic Committee in Korea

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) officially welcomed three new members to its growing Paralympic family at the 2025 IPC General Assembly in Seoul, Korea, on September 26, 2025.

The new members are the National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) of South Sudan and Bolivia, along with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC).

With this admission, South Sudan becomes the 49th NPC from the African region, while Bolivia becomes the 34th NPC from the Americas region.

The new members were officially ratified by IPC members on the first day of the General Assembly, bringing the IPC’s membership to 211 organisations, including 185 National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) and 18 International Federations (IFs).

Commenting on the announcement, President of the NPC Bolivia Rodrigo Castro said: “The Bolivian Paralympic Committee is proud to officially become a member of the IPC. This milestone represents a major step forward for the Paralympic Movement in Bolivia. It is a meaningful achievement and brings well-deserved recognition to persons with disabilities who participate in Para sport across Bolivia. Our membership reflects our commitment to inclusion and sporting excellence.”

Kim Bany Joak, Secretary General of NPC South Sudan said: “This formal admission of NPC South Sudan as a member of the IPC marks a new chapter in our journey to achieving inclusive Sports for athletes with disabilities, provided that an infrastructure for the sports development is at the centre of this membership, we shall stop at nothing but exciting and inspiring the world as champions with limitless power to compete.”

Previously an IPC Recognised Federation, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) is now the 18th international sports federation to become an IPC member due to its inclusion in the LA28 Paralympic Games sport programme.

The President of IFSC, Marco Scolaris, said: “Climbing has made remarkable progress in just a few years, and recognition from the IPC marks another important milestone on this journey. At its core, the IFSC is committed to inclusivity and to ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to climb. Becoming part of the IPC family reaffirms to the world what our community has long known: climbing is for all.

“We have worked with dedication to join the Paralympic Movement, and we are deeply grateful to the IPC for their trust and support as we continue to promote and grow Para Climbing within the wider Para sports family. This recognition provides our athletes with the global stage they deserve to demonstrate their talent, passion, and resilience. The entire climbing family is now united to climb together.”

