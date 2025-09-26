26th September 2025

South Sudan, Gambia sign communiqué to establish diplomatic ties

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 2 hours ago

Pictured left: Sering Modou, the Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Monday Semaya K. Kumba, South Sudan's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation shake hands after signing a joint communiqué to establish diplomatic relations - [Photo credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation]

South Sudan and Gambia have signed a joint communiqué establishing diplomatic relations for the first time between the two countries.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the agreement was signed in New York on Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

This marks the first time South Sudan has formal diplomatic ties with Gambia, a West African country bordering the Atlantic Ocean and surrounded by Senegal.

Monday Semaya K. Kumba, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, signed on behalf of South Sudan, while Sering Modou, the Gambian Minister of Foreign Affairs, signed for his country.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry said the agreement will strengthen collaboration for the benefit of both countries.

South Sudan already has diplomatic relations with several West African nations, including Nigeria and Ghana.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, South Sudan has established relations with more than 100 countries and organizations since independence in 2011.

