29th May 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News   |   Tambura IDPs; Our family members killed, we can’t go back home

Tambura IDPs; Our family members killed, we can’t go back home

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 4 hours ago

Civilians flee violent conflict in Tambura, Western Equatoria State|Courtesy Photo

Civilians who sought sanctuary at the Protection of Civilians Site in Tambura say they are not willing to leave the camp, citing trauma of losing their loved ones and destruction of their houses in the conflict.

Tambura has witnessed a series of Tambura witnessed a series of inter-communal violence that claimed dozens of lives, forcing thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

On Tuesday, Tambura County Authority encouraged civilians who are inside the UN protection site to return to their homes and cultivate as the rainy season sets in.

However, civilians who spoke to Eye Radio say they are still haunted by the horrors of seeing their loved ones murdered in cool blood.

One of them who identified herself as Narabeu says she lost her brother, sister and in-law in the conflict, adding that she has no one to stay with at home.

“I will not leave the camp, I rather die here because my brother, sister and in-law were killed, who will I go and stay with since I am left alone.”

Another civilian identified as Mary says she lost 5 brothers in the conflict and has nowhere to go to.

“As I speak to you now I have lost five of my brothers and five relatives as a result of the conflict from 2021 to now so when I leave the camp who do I go and stay with.”

Likewise, Michael whose relatives and neighbors have been displaced says s a result of the conflict is still afraid of his life.

“I am not prepared to go out of the camp because the relatives and   neighbors we have been with together are not there. people are still afraid of going out.”

The fourth person Eye Radio interviewed said the situation is calm but some many got their houses burnt to go back home.

The situation is now calm, there were no gun shots and there are people going outside but those whose houses were burned and their families killed do not have that mind to leave.”

An SSPDF commander early this week reportedly urged the IDPs to return to their homes to testify to incidents of killings that took place during the conflict.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Popular Stories
S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September 1

S. Sudan to receive ‘above normal’ rainfall June-September

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks 2

President Kiir reinstates Yau Yau within SPLM ranks

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army 3

Polataka, a national sanctuary for the Red Army

Published Saturday, May 25, 2024

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams 4

Awut urges students to prioritize integrity over ‘machot’ during exams

Published Thursday, May 23, 2024

Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan 5

Russia to open embassies in African countries including S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 24, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Linking constitution-making with election in 2018 peace accord was misguided – Tombe

Published 2 hours ago

Governor Jadalla appoints former VOA reporter as Press Secretary

Published 2 hours ago

Cabinet tables $738 million financing loan deal with Ethiopia

Published 3 hours ago

Tambura IDPs; Our family members killed, we can’t go back home

Published 4 hours ago

“Embassy abandoned us” – says family of siblings killed in Kampala house fire

Published 4 hours ago

Parliament told to stop censoring media

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

error: Alert: Content is protected !!