Tambura IDPs; Our family members killed, we can’t go back home

Civilians who sought sanctuary at the Protection of Civilians Site in Tambura say they are not willing to leave the camp, citing trauma of losing their loved ones and destruction of their houses in the conflict.

Tambura has witnessed a series of Tambura witnessed a series of inter-communal violence that claimed dozens of lives, forcing thousands to seek refuge in UN camps.

On Tuesday, Tambura County Authority encouraged civilians who are inside the UN protection site to return to their homes and cultivate as the rainy season sets in.

However, civilians who spoke to Eye Radio say they are still haunted by the horrors of seeing their loved ones murdered in cool blood.

One of them who identified herself as Narabeu says she lost her brother, sister and in-law in the conflict, adding that she has no one to stay with at home.

“I will not leave the camp, I rather die here because my brother, sister and in-law were killed, who will I go and stay with since I am left alone.”

Another civilian identified as Mary says she lost 5 brothers in the conflict and has nowhere to go to.

“As I speak to you now I have lost five of my brothers and five relatives as a result of the conflict from 2021 to now so when I leave the camp who do I go and stay with.”

Likewise, Michael whose relatives and neighbors have been displaced says s a result of the conflict is still afraid of his life.

“I am not prepared to go out of the camp because the relatives and neighbors we have been with together are not there. people are still afraid of going out.”

The fourth person Eye Radio interviewed said the situation is calm but some many got their houses burnt to go back home.

“The situation is now calm, there were no gun shots and there are people going outside but those whose houses were burned and their families killed do not have that mind to leave.”

An SSPDF commander early this week reportedly urged the IDPs to return to their homes to testify to incidents of killings that took place during the conflict.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter