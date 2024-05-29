“Embassy abandoned us” – says family of siblings killed in Kampala house fire

A family that lost six children to a house fire outbreak in Kampala two weeks ago has criticized South Sudan Embassy in Ugandan for not showing solidarity after the incident.

The incident that occurred on 14th May night took the lives of five daughters and a son who were aged between two and 17 years old.

Their mother sustained burnt scratches in her arms.

A bereaved relative to the deceased siblings said none of the Embassy personnel visited the house where the children were killed in the fire.

Engineer Hennery John also said the Embassy did not help in facilitating remains of the children to Juba.

” During this incident, I discovered a lot. I noticed that the institution (Embassy) that is responsible for me as a South Sudanese did not reach us ​​until the moment we arrived in Juba.

“They did not even contact us by phone to help us with the paperwork. You know, it is not necessary to support a person or your community with money but your personal presence at his side means a lot,” he said during at funeral rite of the children over the weekend.

Responding to the concern, the Presidential Security Advisor said the absence of the embassy could be due to the changes that happened when President recently appointed the Ambassador to his office.

“We have heard a complaint from people that the Embassy in Uganda did not fulfill its role. The Embassy is responsible for any citizen or property of South Sudan in any country.

“However, the embassy in Uganda had some changes two weeks ago and the Ambassador was appointed as a director in the office of the President of the Republic. The responsible person was in Juba and I am sure he has not returned to Uganda.

Tut Gatluak promised that the Embassy will take it full responsibility of the case concerning the fire incident in Kampala.

From now on, the moment I leave this place (Saturday), there will be directives and the Embassy will take responsibility directly and begin the required procedures.

“I promise the South Sudanese citizens today that the Embassy will defend him because this incident is major.”

According to Uganda media reports, police in Kampala were investigating circumstances under which the children died in Namulanda B Zone on Entebbe Road.

Daily Monitor reported that fire brigades arrived on time but were frustrated due to poor access to the residence.

