Senior Presidential Advisor affirms 2026 elections will proceed despite security concerns

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A senior presidential advisor has reaffirmed the unity government’s commitment to holding general elections in December 2026, downplaying concerns that sporadic violence could derail the process.

Kuol Manyang Juuk, who also chairs the National Transitional Committee, said South Sudan remains on course to organize the much-anticipated vote. He noted that minor clashes should not be seen as obstacles, citing examples of other countries that have held elections under similar or worse conditions.

“We are determined to see that elections are conducted in time,” said Kuol, during the inauguration of the Central Equatoria State High Elections Office in Juba on Thursday. “Small fights will not affect the conduct of the elections—peace is there.”

He called on the public to ignore misinformation circulating on social media, insisting that the security situation in Juba and many other areas remains conducive for elections.

Kuol said that opposition elements from SPLM-IO, the National Salvation Front, and other armed groups have returned to towns such as Juba, Torit, Kapoeta, Mundri, Yei, Yambio, Maridi, Tambura, and Wau as part of the peace process.

He also drew parallels with Sudan, saying elections had been held in the past despite insecurity in some regions, particularly in the south.

In December last year, a UN-commissioned perception survey found that over 90 percent of South Sudanese respondents emphasized the importance of holding elections, with almost all saying they planned to vote.

South Sudan has yet to conduct a general election since gaining independence in 2011. The first polls were initially scheduled for July 2015 but were postponed due to the outbreak of civil war. Parliament has since extended the presidential term multiple times, citing instability.

As the country approaches the new 2026 timeline, Kuol expressed optimism: “The situation in South Sudan is getting better.”

