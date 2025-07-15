Senior police officer, family members injured in Juba home attack

JUBA, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – A senior police officer, Major General Dr. Stephen Warkozi, is recovering in a hospital alongside his brother and daughter after surviving an armed attack at his Gudele 2 home on Sunday night, police confirmed.

Police Spokesperson Major General James Monday, who confirmed the incident to Eye Radio on Tuesday, July 15, stated that the assault, carried out by unidentified gunmen, also left his daughter and brother injured.

He says the attack occurred around 8:00 p.m. Assailants stormed General Warkozi’s residence, opened fire, and then immediately fled the scene.

“On Sunday evening, one of our officers, Dr. Stephen Warkozi, a Major General in the police and he is the Director of Research and Transformation, was attacked in his house in Gudele. He was injured on his left leg. His daughter was also injured, plus his brother. These criminals ran away. It was around 8 in the evening,” General Monday explained.

General Warkozi and his family are currently in stable condition in a hospital. The police leadership, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP), visited the victims on Monday.

Police say a criminal case has been opened at the Gudele Police Division, and investigations are actively ongoing.

Major General Monday declined to comment on the motive behind the attack or any prior threats, citing the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.

“We don’t want to reveal the steps we are taking, because it will help the perpetrators, especially since they have not been arrested,” he stated, assuring the public that updates would be provided as progress is made.

The spokesperson described the incident as a serious concern but affirmed that police efforts to improve public safety and protect high-profile individuals are being intensified.

General Monday urged the public to cooperate with security organs by reporting any suspicious activities immediately.

Major General Warkozi is a highly respected figure, known not only for his senior role in the police but also as an academic and religious leader.

He has served in various capacities, including civil aviation oversight and teaching at the University of Juba and the Police College, in addition to his leadership role in the Amadi Internal Province Church.

This attack comes as the South Sudan National Police are undertaking renewed efforts to crack down on organized crime and build trust within communities across the country.

