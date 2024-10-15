15th October 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 6 hours ago

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum, Dr Chol Deng Thon visited Port Sudan refinery and the oil pumping stations|Courtesy

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Petroleum has said the damaged the pipeline transporting South Sudan’s crude oil via Sudan has been repaired and is operational.

Dr Chol Deng Thon confirmed this upon his visit to Port Sudan refinery and the oil pumping stations on Sunday.

Thon said that the purpose of the visit was to assess the pumping levels and ensure that operations at Station No. 6 of the crude oil pipeline are proceeding smoothly.

Citing the maintenance company, the oil official said the pipeline is now fully operational and ready to resume oil transportation.

According to Sudan’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum Muhyiddin Al-Naeem, his government had officially informed South Sudan of the completed maintenance.

He assured that Sudan is prepared to receive crude oil and that the pumping process could restart shortly.

The pipeline had been out of operation due to damages caused by sabotage during the conflict April 2023.

In response, South Sudan had considered alternative routes for transporting its crude oil, including a potential pipeline through Ethiopia to Djibouti on the Red Sea.

South Sudan has been faced with rapid economic downturn after Sudan’s oil pipeline was damaged in February this year amid the war in the neighboring country.

Since then, South Sudan currency continued to weaken against the dollar as oil represented 98 percent of the country’s revenue.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 15:55:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded 1

Nigeria to boycott AFCON match in Libya after players stranded

Published October 14, 2024

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency 2

Ulang commissioner denies banning South Sudan currency

Published October 11, 2024

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths 3

MP urges South Sudanese youth in Egypt to return amid alarming deaths

Published October 8, 2024

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image 4

Deputy NSS chief urges new boss to improve institution’s image

Published October 10, 2024

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt 5

19 killed in separate attacks in Central Equatoria: Govt

Published October 11, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

‘South Sudan exists because of our sacrifices,’ says Uganda’s Sports Minister

Published 57 mins ago

Nile Basin Agreement officially takes effect

Published 2 hours ago

MP urges Juba City Council to subsidize fuel for water tankers

Published 3 hours ago

S. Sudan set to resume oil transportation as Sudan’s pipeline fixed

Published 6 hours ago

71,000 hit by severe hunger in Upper Nile’s Manyo: RRC

Published 20 hours ago

Over 270 cows die of lumpy skin disease in Lakes State

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th October 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.