“S. Sudan leaders greatest barrier to country’s aspiration” US lawmaker

A US Senator has said South Sudanese leaders are the greatest obstacle to realizing the country’s prosperity as they continue to rule without legitimacy.

In a statement on the marking of South Sudan’s 11th Anniversary of Independence, Jim Risch, member of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee called for a review of U.S. policy toward South Sudan.

“The United States remains a steadfast partner to the South Sudanese in their journey toward achieving sustainable peace. South Sudan’s leaders, however, remain the country’s greatest barrier to realizing its aspirations as they continue to rule without elected democratic legitimacy,” said Mr. Risch.

Last month, the IGAD Heads of states and governments revealed in a joint statement that the US government has cut funding to the South Sudan peace monitoring mechanisms.

The mechanisms affected by the funding cut are the Revitalized Transitional Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, R-JMEC and the Ceasefire Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism, CTSAM-VM.

The IGAD leaders called on the US government to reconsider its decision to scale down support to the peace process, saying the move is crippling the work of critical agreement mechanisms.

However, Senator Risch said his country must make sure the assistance are directed towards the intended purpose of providing humanitarian assistance.

“While the United States is deeply invested in helping the world’s youngest nation succeed, we must be careful that our assistance is being used to support the people of South Sudan and not to perpetuate the status quo or further the corrupt and selfish behavior of its leaders,” said the statement.

The lawmaker said the Biden Administration must listen to Congress and “prioritize developing a clear South Sudan policy, conduct a serious review of U.S. support to the country, and match our investment in assistance with serious diplomatic engagement.”

Last week, a delegation of US senators visited Juba and held a meeting with women leaders from the civil society organizations on the eve of independence day.

The South Sudanese women voiced frustration over the situation of hardships and called on the peace parties to bring an end to the suffering and bloodshed.

The activists said the country is suffering from conflict induced difficulties such as displacement, poverty, communal violence and displacement of civilians into refugees’ camps.

