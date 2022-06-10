Roads Authority to close one lane of Juba Bridge temporarily

The Road Authority has said it is temporarily closing one lane of Juba Bridge Friday, in the process of connecting an electric power line across the bridge.

The electric cables will be brought to the city through a series of electric poles connected to a solar plant being installed in the Nesitu area.

The work has so far reached the Gumbo area.

Kenyatta Benjamin Warile who is the Executive Director of South Sudan Road Authority believes the extension at the bridge will only last for two days.

“They are actually installing a solar energy plant at Nesitu and now I think the contractor working on the project has reached a point in their implementation that they needed to connect the transmission line to connect it to the grade in Juba,” said Warile.

“The cable comes from Nesitu on poles and then they need to cross to Juba and they can only string it or hang it on parts of the bridge. For safety purposes and other logistical concerns, we had no option but to shut down one lane to allow them to install the cables,” the official added.

Motorists are advised to use the Freedom Bridge over the weekend for safety reason.

