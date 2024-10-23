President Kiir receives report from oil delegation to Sudan

President Salva Kiir Mayardit on Wednesday received a report on preparations to resume the transportation of the country’s crude oil to the international market through port Sudan.

Mr. Kiir was briefed about the progress by a government delegation spearheaded by his security affairs advisor Tut Gatluak Manime following their recent visit to Sudan, according to the press unit.

” Gatluak highlighted the commitment from both South Sudanese and Sudanese leaders to ensure an uninterrupted oil flow, with Sudanese officials assuring adequate protection for the relevant facilities,” reported Kiir’s press unit.

On Sunday, a South Sudan delegation comprising Security Advisor Tut Gatluak, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang and the Director General of Intelligence Service were in Port Sudan where they metSudan’s Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. Muhi-Eddin Naeem Mohamed Saeed, on preparations for the export resumption.

Mr. Saeed reportedly “stressed the eternal relationship between the two countries, describing them as one people in two countries, explaining that oil is one of the most important factors linking the two countries,” according to SUNA.

The Sudanese oil minister reiterated cooperation with his counterpart as well as technicians from both countries.

