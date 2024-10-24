FVP partly attributes R-TGoNU extension to delay in JRC report

First Vice President Dr Riek Machar has said the findings and recommendations of the Judicial Reforms committee which strongly called for reforms in the judiciary will influence the constitution-making process and the quest for federalism.

A report released by the Judicial Reforms Committee found out that the South Sudanese have lost confidence in the country’s judiciary and strongly demand reforms in the institution.

The report cited widespread interference in judicial independence by some elites.

Other findings include a low number of judges at all courts with extreme underrepresentation of women.

The report also indicated popular demand for the establishment of an independent, impartial, and credible constitutional court.

The committee recommended urgent action to restore public confidence in the judiciary.

According to Dr Riek Machar, the delay in validating the report of the Judicial Reforms Committee which is a key provision of the 2018 peace agreement was one of the major reasons for a 24-month extension of the transitional period.

“This report has seen light. When we were debating whether we should go for elections, it was one of the key issues for the extension”, he said.

He believes that JRC’s findings and recommendations will not only influence the work work of the judiciary, the National Constitutional Review Commission, and the Ministry of Federal Affairs as well as the thinking of the stakeholders on how to move the country forward.

” I believe the report will not only influence the judiciary, it will also influence other aspects; the works of the Ministry of Ministry of Federal Affairs, National Constitutional Review Commissioner, and how we (parties) carry along the customary law which is the most prevalent,” he added.

Stakes others are currently discussing the JRC’s report for further actions.

