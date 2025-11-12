President Kiir dismisses VP Bol Mel, BoSS governor, and revenue chief

According to presidential decrees read on South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation (SSBC) on Wednesday evening, Dr. Bol Mel has been relieved of his duties as Vice President, stripped of his rank in the National Security Service, demoted from General to Private, and removed from his position as First Deputy Chairperson of the ruling SPLM party.

The decrees also announced the removal of Prof. Paul Logali as SPLM Secretary General, replacing him with Akol Paul Kordit. The President did not immediately name replacements for the dismissed officials.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Office of the Vice President released a statement denying widespread reports of Bol Mel’s impending removal.

The statement, signed by Press Secretary Oyiti Yoanes Akol Ajawin, described the circulating claims as “unfounded rumors” and affirmed that Dr. Bol Mel was “actively performing his official duties” in line with President Kiir’s vision for peace and national development.

Just hours before the decrees were announced, Dr. Bol Mel met with Somali Ambassador Jamal Hassan Khalif in Juba to discuss strengthening bilateral and economic ties between South Sudan and Somalia.

The talks reportedly focused on trade, infrastructure, and investment cooperation.

The presidential decrees provided no explanation for the sudden dismissals, which mark one of the most extensive reshuffles in South Sudan’s recent political history.