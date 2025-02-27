27th February 2025
PPC conducts nationwide survey on women representation in politics

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 7 hours ago

Signpost at Political Parties Council headquarters in Juba. (Photo: PPU)

The Political Parties Council (PPC) has said it is conducting a nationwide assessment on the representation of women in leadership within political parties.

The survey, supported by UN Women, is being conducted to evaluate and improve women’s participation in political leadership across the country.

The Legal Advisor for the Political Parties’ Council, Ajonye Perpetua, said the assessment is in its third phase and has covered 19 political parties so far in Western Bahr el Ghazal State, with two more parties to be assessed.

Ms. Perpetua stressed that the assessment’s findings could help political parties organize themselves better and enhance women’s involvement in leadership roles.

As of July 2024, PPC has registered 29 political parties. The agency’s legal advisor said the survey is expected to provide crucial insights into gender representation within these parties.

“This assessment is a whole nation assessment being supported by the UN Women. The results of this assessment may help the Political Parties Council and political parties to organize themselves,” she said.

“This is the third stage. In the last few days, we have been conducting the assessment with all political parties here and we have gone to assess around 19 political parties by yesterday and were left with the two waiting to be assessed.”

 

 

