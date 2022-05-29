Pope Francis to visit Goma and Juba IDPs camps

The Vatican has released the official programme of Pope Francis’ 37th Apostolic Journey abroad, which is destined for South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The official schedule released on Saturday says the Pope will depart from Rome on the 2nd of July to undertake the peace pilgrimage together with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

The Holy Father will also be accompanied by the Moderator of General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Iain Greenshields.

On the second day of July, he will take a six-and-half hour flight to Kinshasa where he is expected to meet President Felix Tshisekedi before delivering a speech at the Palace garden.

He will then fly to Goma in the conflict torn North Kivu Province, where he will celebrate Mass at the Kibumba refugee camp.

On his fifth day in Congo, Father Francis will then leave Kinshasa for South Sudan where he will arrive late in the capital Juba.

His first stop in Juba is at the Presidential Palace for a courtesy visit to President Salva Kiir and his vice presidents.

On the next day, the Pope will visit the Internally Displaced Persons of Juba, before holding a Prayer at the John Garang Mausoleum.

He will then travel to the Airport for the farewell ceremony, before his departure to Rome, Italy.

In April 2019, the Pontiff welcomed President Salva Kiir together with the vice presidents to Santa Marta for an ecumenical spiritual retreat, aimed at invoking the gift of peace in the country.

The special retreat included First Vice President Riek Machar, and vice presidents James Wani, Rebecca Nyandeng and Taban Deng Gai.

Upon his return, Kiir told the national parliament, in Juba, that he was shocked and shaken when the Pope kissed his feet during the Vatican special retreat.

“I was shocked and trembled when His Holiness the Pope kissed our feet. It was a blessing and can be a curse if we play games with the lives of our people,” Kiir said.

