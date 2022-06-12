12th June 2022
Pope Francis apologizes to Juba, Kinshasa over failed visit

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 3 hours ago

File photo of Pope Francis returning from his visit to Malta (Vatican Media)

Pope Francis has reportedly apologized to the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan for having to postpone his Apostolic visit, due to his knee and leg-related problems.

The Vatican reports that the Pope expressed how much this trip means to him, and that he plans to visit the two Central African nations as soon as possible.

While addressing the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square, the Pope apologized to the authorities in Juba and Kinshasa for having to postpone his Apostolic Visit to their countries.

On Friday, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, Matteo Bruni, announced the postponement of the Apostolic Journey.

The Papal Trip to Africa was to include two stops in the DRC – in the capital, Kinshasa, and the city of Goma – and a visit to Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

On Friday, a clergy said he was shocked by the sudden postponement of Pope Francis to South Sudan after he said the church has gone far with the preparations.

Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office was cited by the Vatican News as saying the Holy Father is undergoing knee treatment.

“At the request of his doctors, and in order not to jeopardize the results of the therapy that he is undergoing for his knee, Pope Francis has been forced to postpone. With regret, his Apostolic Journey to the Democratic Republic of Congo and to South Sudan, planned for 2 to 7 July, to a later date to be determined,” Bruno said.

12th June 2022

