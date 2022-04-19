Physically challenged-aid worker among those killed in Leer

A physically challenged Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) aid worker was among those killed in the recent violence in Leer County of Unity State.



Peter Mathor Tap, who has had a disability since childhood was unable to save his life when an armed group attacked the area where he lived before he was shot dead while off duty.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, MSF says this is the second staff member that has been killed in Leer due to extreme violence since December 2021.

Peter had been working with MSF in Leer since 2007, initially as Senior Department Supervisor at the former MSF hospital which was destroyed twice during the civil war in 2014 and in 2015.

Before his death, he was working as a Nursing Care Provider in one of MSF’s Community Based Health Care (CBHC) facilities.

“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the tragic death of our colleague Peter. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Federica Franco, MSF Head of Mission for South Sudan.

“We strongly condemn the indiscriminate violence being carried out by armed groups that have killed and injured many innocent civilians in Leer, including those most vulnerable, such as children, elderly and persons with disabilities.”

The medical charity also stated that since the latest fight in Leer County, they have received more than 30 gunshot wounded persons and several other trauma victims, including survivors of sexual violence.

It also added that in its assessments report, a wide scale destruction was noticed in Adok, Pilleny, Thonyor and Touchria areas where a number of people were killed, homes were set on fire and properties looted.

This resulted in thousands of people forcibly displaced, including MSF staff and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Victims of the violence have describe the fighting in Leer as horrible as they have witness gross human rights violations included slaughtering of their loved ones, rape cases among other

Due to the violence, the provision of vital medical services to the affected communities has been affected.

Of the six medical facilities MSF operates in Leer County, three are now non-functional, as one facility was partially destroyed and two others were looted during the recent attacks.

MSF has been working in South Sudan since 1983, operating over 14 projects across the country, delivering life-saving medical care to communities most in need.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter