20th April 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | Politics   |   Physically challenged-aid worker among those killed in Leer

Physically challenged-aid worker among those killed in Leer

Author: Yar Ajak | Published: 12 hours ago

Peter Mathor Tap, a physically challenged Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) aid worker among those killed recent violence in Leer County - Courtesy

A physically challenged Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) aid worker was among those killed in the recent violence in Leer County of Unity State.

Peter Mathor Tap, who has had a disability since childhood was unable to save his life when an armed group attacked the area where he lived before he was shot dead while off duty.

In a press statement seen by Eye Radio, MSF says this is the second staff member that has been killed in Leer due to extreme violence since December 2021.

Peter had been working with MSF in Leer since 2007, initially as Senior Department Supervisor at the former MSF hospital which was destroyed twice during the civil war in 2014 and in 2015.

Before his death, he was working as a Nursing Care Provider in one of MSF’s Community Based Health Care (CBHC) facilities.

“We are shocked and profoundly saddened by the tragic death of our colleague Peter. We send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends,” said Federica Franco, MSF Head of Mission for South Sudan.

“We strongly condemn the indiscriminate violence being carried out by armed groups that have killed and injured many innocent civilians in Leer, including those most vulnerable, such as children, elderly and persons with disabilities.”

The medical charity also stated that since the latest fight in Leer County, they have received more than 30 gunshot wounded persons and several other trauma victims, including survivors of sexual violence.

It also added that in its assessments report, a wide scale destruction was noticed in Adok, Pilleny, Thonyor and Touchria areas where a number of people were killed, homes were set on fire and properties looted.

This resulted in thousands of people forcibly displaced, including MSF staff and are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Victims of the violence have describe the fighting in Leer  as horrible as they have witness gross human rights violations included slaughtering of their loved ones, rape cases among other

Due to the violence, the provision of vital medical services to the affected communities has been affected.

Of the six medical facilities MSF operates in Leer County, three are now non-functional, as one facility was partially destroyed and two others were looted during the recent attacks.

MSF has been working in South Sudan since 1983, operating over 14 projects across the country, delivering life-saving medical care to communities most in need.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief 1

Dr. Okuk explains why Machar, seven others cease to be Commanders-in-Chief

Published Friday, April 15, 2022

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure 2

Full List: Kiir unifies command structure

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Police arrest woman in Bor for ‘defaming’ army general 3

Police arrest woman in Bor for ‘defaming’ army general

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Governor Adil’s chief security dies in road accident in Juba 4

Governor Adil’s chief security dies in road accident in Juba

Published Wednesday, April 13, 2022

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments 5

SPLM-IO cries foul over unified command structure appointments

Published Monday, April 18, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Civilians surrender 37 guns in volunteer disarmament in Tonj East

Published 11 hours ago

Pibor launches campaign to sensitize young people to cease hostilities

Published 11 hours ago

“The green belt will be as grey as soil”, Prof. Akec warns over revival of Jonglei Canal

Published 12 hours ago

Physically challenged-aid worker among those killed in Leer

Published 12 hours ago

Cash crop farmers in Ruweng decry market inaccessibility

Published 13 hours ago

Court sends 17-year-old boy ‘sex offender’ to juvenile reformatory facility

Published 13 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th April 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.