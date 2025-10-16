Parliament passes long-awaited national youth development policy, 2025

The National Legislative Assembly has passed the long-awaited National Youth Development Policy, 2025, after a lengthy deliberation during its Thursday morning sitting.

The policy, first introduced to parliament in 2013 and later refined through a public hearing in 2018, was re-tabled last year by former Minister of Youth, Dr. Joseph Geng Akech, before being referred to specialized committees for further review.

According to the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, the policy aims to create a legal framework that ensures South Sudanese youth realize their full potential in an environment free from discrimination, conflict, and disease.

The policy seeks to empower young people to contribute to peace and security, development, and nation-building, while promoting access to technical and vocational training, entrepreneurship, and health education, including awareness on sexual and reproductive health, substance abuse, and gender equality.

It also focuses on increasing youth participation in community and national development, strengthening the capacity of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, and addressing emerging challenges such as financial inequality, climate change, and the digital divide.

During the committee’s presentation, members emphasized the need for a clear definition of youth, proposing an age bracket of 18 to 45 years, which they said aligns with Article 2 of the Child Act, 2008.

The committee further recommended the immediate operationalization of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund to support innovation and entrepreneurship.

It also proposed that 20 percent of representation in all legislative and executive bodies at every level of government be reserved for young people to institutionalize their political participation.

Additionally, the committee called for 10 percent of the national budget to be allocated to youth development programs such as social projects, enterprise funds, recreation, and sports centers, and that 0.05 percent of non-oil revenue be dedicated to implementing the youth policy.

However, the age bracket issue sparked debate among lawmakers, with some MPs supporting 15 to 35 years, while others backed 18 to 45 years.

A few members also pushed for increasing youth representation from 20 to 30 percent.

After lengthy discussions, the parliament finally passed the National Youth Development Policy with all recommendations and observations.

Hon. Parmena Awerial Aluong, Deputy Speaker of the National Legislative Assembly, presided over today’s sitting

The policy was presented to the August House by Hon. Deng Tong on behalf of the Committee on Youth and Sports.