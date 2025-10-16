16th October 2025

Kiir to Nang: Uphold constitutional mandate, act with integrity

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 5 hours ago

CDF Nang takes helm of the army leadership|Courtesy

President Salva Kiir Mayardit, also the Commander-in-Chief of the South Sudan People’s Defence Forces (SSPDF), has directed the army to stay away from political affairs and remain focused on its constitutional responsibility to defend the country, its people, and their property.

According to a post on the Office of the President Facebook page on Thursday, Kiir made this statement during a leadership handover at the Military Headquarters in Bilpham, where Dr. Paul Nang Majok officially assumed the role of Chief of Defence Forces for the second time, succeeding Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol.

In his address, President Kiir stressed the importance of discipline within the armed forces, urging the new leadership to continue the ongoing transformation of the military.

He also called on the new army leadership to prioritize the welfare of soldiers, act with integrity and loyalty, and work together to protect peace, security, and national harmony.

