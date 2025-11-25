Parliament, ICT ministry hold consultations ahead of cybersecurity bill third reading

National Parliament’s spokesperson Oliver Mori Benjamin says the August House on Monday held a productive consultative meeting wahead of the Third Reading of the Cybersecurity Bill.

In a statement on his Facebook Page, the spokesperson said he met in his office with the Minister of ICT and Postal Services, Ateny Wek Ateny, the Deputy Minister, and the Ministry’s Undersecretary to discuss the bill before it is tabled.

He described the engagement as a sign of the government’s unified approach toward ensuring the smooth passage of what he called a “critical national bill.”

The spokesperson added that the meeting also marked his first official interaction with the newly appointed ICT minister, calling it a positive start to stronger cooperation between their institutions.

