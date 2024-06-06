Pagan urges holdout armed groups to join Nairobi peace talks

The leader of Real SPLM, Pagan Amum has called on other opposition groups that have declined to be part of the Tumaini initiative to join the process.

The former SPLM Secretary General said in an interview with Eye Radio, that the ongoing peace talk is the final opportunity for the country to attain lasting peace.

Pagan – who also leads the SSOMA coalition in the ongoing peace talks said the deepening crisis in the country cannot be resolved by others, but South Sudanese themselves

He stressed the need for the parties to discuss with open hearts and come up with a clear vision for the interests of the country

Pagan warned that South Sudan is in danger due to conflicts in the region and the world and called on the citizens to come together to rescue the country.

However, he said this requires the unity of the South Sudanese communities.

“Our country is in danger and you are saying the situation in the region and the world is now very difficult, there are lot of conflicts,” he told Eye Radio’s Dawn show from the venue of the ongoing Tumaini initiative in Nairobi, Kenya.

“There is no way, but only for us to rescue our country by ourselves and this will not happen without our unity. I call upon our brothers in the opposition who did not come to participate in this process, to come and join us.”

“I call upon the government [officials] to consider that this process is not about defending the government, and we [opposition] attack the government or defend ourselves, no.”

“We should all sit down in one place, with a clear vision that all of us as citizens of South Sudan, regardless of our locations, should unite to rescue our country from the crisis it is in now.”

“We have many problems and we must solve them, no one will come from outside to resolve our problems, it is us.”

The Nairobi peace talks began on 9th May 2024 with a focus on governance, justice, security, and the economy, among others.

However, the armed opposition groups including the National Salvation Front of General Thomas Cirillo and the People’s Freedom Movement of Phillip Omon are not part of the talks.

