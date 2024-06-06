Jonglei government braces for looming floods

Jonglei State government has resolved to come up with a contingency plan in the next two weeks to respond to the expected floods in the state and other parts of the country.

Atong Kuol Manyang, the Deputy Governor of Jonglei State said the government is aware of the anticipated floods first reported by the ministries of Water Resources and Irrigation, and Environment and Forestry.

According to the institutions, Uganda has opened massive water from Lake Victoria which is expected to arrive South Sudan this month.

In a statement issued on World Environment Day on Wednesday, the Ministry of Environment urged people living in low lands and flood-prone plains to move to high grounds to avoid loss of lives and properties.

It also urged people in urban areas to dig drainage system, clear water ways and streams.

“We know the letter about the expected flood and how it can affect Jonglei state, Upper Nile and including some part of Warrap and other and many of them in that letter and the effect of that,” the deputy governor said.

“We set down and we talk we had a meeting and apparently the humanitarian had already come up with some plans in that letter and the effect of that.”

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Atong said the state authorities held a meeting after visiting the sites where 11 dykes were previously constructed.

She said the purpose was to identify weak points and strengthen them in the coming weeks.

“As a continuation of that meeting, we visited all the convent about 11 of them had been constructed by IOM supporting the municipal council state with involvement of Ministry of road and bridges.”

“So we look at some weak points that bring in water in case of flooding. Weak points will be raised, some which are still being identify and some already to be raised.”

Meanwhile, authorities in Twic East County have confirmed the rise in the level of the Nile water they say is almost surpassing the dykes.

The County Commissioner Chol Tor Gak said they are trying their best to strengthen the weakest parts of the dykes.

“The level of water is high and is affecting the controlling measures along the dyke we have prepared on the weakest parts since there are parts which are not strong and we are in the process of managing it and to try our best.”

