14th September 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Humanitarian | News | States   |   Over 735,000 affected by floods in 38 counties: OCHA

Over 735,000 affected by floods in 38 counties: OCHA

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 6 hours ago

A submerged homestead in Tonj North County. (-)

The UN humanitarian agency said floods have impacted over 735,000 people in 40 counties across the country, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis compounded by severe food insecurity and economic decline.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said since May, floods have damaged homes, crops, and infrastructure, disrupting education and health services and raising disease risks.

According to the Displacement Tracking Matrix of the International Organization for Migration, about 65,000 people have been displaced with over 41,000 in Warrap and 10,375 in Jonglei as the worst affected states.

Meanwhile In Unity State, an inter-agency report confirmed that 21,863 people had been displaced in Mayendit County, with 11 of 13 payams affected by flooding.

The agency said about 4,275 hectares of farmland have been submerged, and poor road conditions hamper the delivery of essential supplies, requiring costly alternative river and air transport.

In Upper Nile State, OCHA’s Floods Task Force mission visited Tonga town, where 3,600 displaced people have arrived from New Fangak, Jonglei State, since mid-August.

A rapid needs assessment in Nasir County identified 1,000 households (6,000 people) displaced across three payams, it stated.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, mass displacement of about 20,000 people (5,700 families) has been reported in Jur River County since August, with 147,750 fedans of farmland submerged.

On September 6, the UN allocated 15 million US dollars to provide critical assistance to hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people in Aweil East, Fangak, Nasir, Mayendit and Rubkona counties.

Currently on air

19:30:00 - 20:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK 1

6 South Sudanese win scholarships to study masters in UK

Published September 9, 2024

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month 2

Bilpam urged to secure release of SSPDF soldiers held by UPDF for 2-month

Published September 10, 2024

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto 3

I’m not well, I need mental and physical healing – Kalisto

Published September 10, 2024

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist 4

Nothing to celebrate in ‘unsustainable’ pound gains: Economist

Published September 12, 2024

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil 5

UoNBG receives its first library donation from Eritrean Community in Aweil

Published September 9, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet endorses elections postponement in emergency meeting

Published 2 hours ago

Deputy foreign minister Kumba in Serbia to ‘discuss bilateral’

Published 3 hours ago

Why R-TGONU’s two-year legitimacy extension faces legal crisis

Published 4 hours ago

Over 735,000 affected by floods in 38 counties: OCHA

Published 6 hours ago

New transitional period to count down from February 2025: Lomuro

Published 6 hours ago

CES business association to encourage traders to lower prices

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
14th September 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.