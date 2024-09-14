Over 735,000 affected by floods in 38 counties: OCHA

The UN humanitarian agency said floods have impacted over 735,000 people in 40 counties across the country, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis compounded by severe food insecurity and economic decline.

UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said since May, floods have damaged homes, crops, and infrastructure, disrupting education and health services and raising disease risks.

According to the Displacement Tracking Matrix of the International Organization for Migration, about 65,000 people have been displaced with over 41,000 in Warrap and 10,375 in Jonglei as the worst affected states.

Meanwhile In Unity State, an inter-agency report confirmed that 21,863 people had been displaced in Mayendit County, with 11 of 13 payams affected by flooding.

The agency said about 4,275 hectares of farmland have been submerged, and poor road conditions hamper the delivery of essential supplies, requiring costly alternative river and air transport.

In Upper Nile State, OCHA’s Floods Task Force mission visited Tonga town, where 3,600 displaced people have arrived from New Fangak, Jonglei State, since mid-August.

A rapid needs assessment in Nasir County identified 1,000 households (6,000 people) displaced across three payams, it stated.

In Western Bahr el Ghazal State, mass displacement of about 20,000 people (5,700 families) has been reported in Jur River County since August, with 147,750 fedans of farmland submerged.

On September 6, the UN allocated 15 million US dollars to provide critical assistance to hundreds of thousands of flood-affected people in Aweil East, Fangak, Nasir, Mayendit and Rubkona counties.

