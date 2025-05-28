28th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | News   |   Over 100 doctors sit for licensing exams in Juba

Over 100 doctors sit for licensing exams in Juba

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 41 minutes ago

Doctors attend training at Juba Teaching Hospital (Photo: courtsey)

At least 120 medical doctors began sitting for professional licensing examinations on Monday, according to the South Sudan Medical Council.

Rose Ajak, the Council Chairperson, said the candidates have undergone 19 months of post-medical school training at various teaching hospitals across the country.

The doctors are required to pass the exams before they can be licensed to practice medicine in South Sudan.

“When they finish their training in the medical schools, they go through training for almost 19 months in different hospitals, Teaching hospitals. And then after finishing that training, they have to take these exams. It is after passing these exams that they are licensed to be medical doctors,” Ajak told SSBC on Sunday.

She appealed to the National Ministry of Health to provide support and employment for the successful candidates to ensure delivery of essential healthcare services in the states.

“We are calling upon the National Minister of Health that when these people, when they finish the exams, that they get the necessary support and employment so that they go down there to the states to deliver the needed services to our communities outside,” she said.

Dr. Antony Lupai, the Director General of Juba Teaching Hospital, said the training program is designed to bridge theoretical knowledge with practical hospital experience to prepare the doctors for real-world medical challenges.

“This training that we had done was to have the integration between the clinical information they received in the colleges, in the universities, and the practical things that they are going to get on the patients in the hospitals. We made sure that they could at least be in the position of caring, emergencies that they are going to attend to,” Dr. Lupai explained.

The licensing exams are overseen by the South Sudan General Medical Council, an independent regulatory body responsible for the registration and regulation of medical, dental, and pharmaceutical professionals in the country.

In a similar exercise held in November last year, the council administered the licensing exams to 120 health professionals, including 95 doctors, 24 pharmacists, and one dentist.

 

Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson 2

Who is Dr Benjamin Bol Mel, SPLM’s first deputy chairperson

Published May 22, 2025

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders 3

President Kiir says time has come for new generation of leaders

Published May 22, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 4

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope 5

He speaks through dance: Lumode’s story of joy, loss, and hope

Published May 22, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

African military chiefs meet in Nairobi to strengthen security ties

Published 20 minutes ago

“We must stop begging”: Dr. Chong calls for responsibility in health funding

Published 40 minutes ago

Over 100 doctors sit for licensing exams in Juba

Published 41 minutes ago

Kiir relieves Fangak Commissioner Biel Boutros, appoints Johnson Kuol

Published 1 hour ago

Igga: We agreed to work together for people’s welfare

Published 2 hours ago

Kiir appoints member of Par’s faction as health minister

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
28th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.