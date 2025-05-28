28th May 2025
Kiir relieves Fangak Commissioner Biel Boutros, appoints Johnson Kuol

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 1 hour ago

Biel Boutros Biel, the former Commissioner of Fangak County - Courtesy

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – President Salva Kiir has relieved the Commissioner of Fangak County,  Biel Boutros Biel, and appointed Johnson Kuol Gai as his replacement.

The former Commissioner of Fangak County, Butrous Biel, was appointed in 2020 under the SPLM-IO ticket as part of the power-sharing arrangements in the 2018 peace agreement.

He has previously condemned aerial bombardments in the country, including the attack on the MSF-run hospital in Old Fangak.

Early in May, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) reported that its hospital in Old Fangak, Jonglei State, was bombed, cutting off lifesaving care for thousands.

The former Commissioner strongly condemned the bombing of the hospital, asserting that Old Fangak has no links to any military activity.

He reported that the town was attacked by two military gunships, a drone, and a fixed-wing aircraft.

According to him, the strikes hit the centre of Old Fangak — a civilian town that hosts tens of thousands of displaced people and maintains no military presence.

28th May 2025

