Opinion: Urgent need to revise the academic calendar in light of recent heatwave

This is an open letter addressed to the Honorable Awut Deng Achuil, Minister of General Education and Instruction, Republic of South Sudan. First, I would like to take a moment to express my heartfelt appreciation and admiration for the remarkable progress made in the education sector since your appointment as Minister of General Education and Instruction.

Your tireless efforts to improve access to quality education for all South Sudanese children, particularly girls, children with disabilities, and those affected by conflict, have not gone unnoticed. Your leadership has been instrumental in addressing the challenges faced by the education system in South Sudan, including lack of infrastructure, qualified teachers, and resources.

However, I would like to bring to your attention the urgent need to revise the current academic calendar in South Sudan. The recent heatwave, which led to the temporary suspension of studies in schools, highlights the inadequacy of the existing calendar. This situation underscores the importance of aligning the academic year with our climatic and socio-economic realities, as was successfully done during the unified Sudan era when the academic year ran from May to December.

The existing schedule, which runs from February 5th to December 20th as per the Ministery’s letter dated 12 January 2024 with Ref. No. RSS/MoGE&I/USO/J/2/6/7 and Subject: (Announcement of New Academic Calender 2024), poses significant challenges due to the harsh climatic conditions and socio-economic realities of our nation. I respectfully propose a revision of the academic year to better align with the needs of our children and communities.

Challenges with the Current Academic Calendar:

Extreme Heat During the Dry Season:

The current academic calendar, which runs from February to December, coincides with the hottest months of the year. The dry season, particularly between February and April, brings extreme heat that makes it difficult for children to concentrate and attend school regularly. Many schools lack adequate infrastructure, such as electricity, proper ventilation or cooling systems, exacerbating the problem. The recent heatwave has demonstrated the severe impact of extreme temperatures on the health and well-being of students and teachers, forcing schools to suspend operations temporarily. This disruption not only affects learning outcomes but also poses significant health risks.

Historical Precedent of the May-December Calendar:

During the unified Sudan era, the academic year ran from May to December. This calendar was designed to address the challenges posed by the dry season, including extreme heat and the migration of pastoralist communities. It proved to be more effective in ensuring consistent attendance and minimizing disruptions to education.

Movement of Pastoralist Children:

A significant number of children from pastoralist communities migrate with their families to cattle camps during the dry season in search of water and pasture for their livestock. This movement disrupts their education, as they are often unable to attend school during this critical period. The current calendar fails to accommodate the seasonal migration of pastoralist communities, especially in the Greater Upper Nile and perhaps some parts of the Greater Bhar El-Gazal Region. This results in many children missing school for extended periods, further exacerbating educational inequalities.

Proposed Solution:

To address these challenges, I humbly propose that the academic year be adjusted to run from 20th April to 20th December annually. This adjustment would address the following key issues:

Avoiding the Harshest Dry Season Months; By starting in late April, schools would avoid the peak of the dry season, ensuring a more conducive learning environment for students and teachers.

Accommodating Pastoralist Communities; The adjusted calendar would allow pastoralist children to migrate with their families during the dry season and return to school when the academic year begins in April. This would minimize disruptions to their education.

Aligning with Historical Success; The April/May-December calendar has a proven track record of success in addressing the challenges posed by our climate and socio-economic context. Reverting to this system would build on historical precedents and ensure a more practical and effective academic year.

Improved Attendance and Learning Outcomes; A more practical academic calendar would likely lead to higher attendance rates and better learning outcomes, as children would face fewer obstacles to regular schooling.

Conclusion:

The recent heatwave in Juba and its impact on education have made it clear that the current academic calendar is no longer fit for purpose. As a concerned citizen, I humbly urge the Ministry of General Education and Instruction to engage with stakeholders, including educators, parents, and community leaders, to assess its feasibility and to take immediate steps to revise the academic year, drawing on the successful model used during the unified Sudan era. This change would not only address the challenges posed by extreme heat and pastoralist migration but also ensure a more equitable and effective education system for all children in South Sudan.

Honourable Minister, while thanking you in advance for your consideration as well as your dedication and unwavering commitment to providing this basic service to our children, please accept the assurance of my highest regards;

EDITORIAL: The views expressed in this article are solely those of the writer. The accuracy of any claims made is the responsibility of the author and not of this website. The author is the Minister of Cabinet Affairs in Upper Nile State – South Sudan. He can be reached at this email address – hummerkeith1@gmail.com

