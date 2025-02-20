Opinion: The influence of selflessness on leadership: A Case Study of Dr. James Wani Igga

This article underscores the significance of prioritizing selflessness above gain and the desire, for power while underscoring why we South Sudanese should look up to Dr. James Wani Igga, as a liberator and a role model.

The instances I am about to present are not entirely unfamiliar, to you as a reader since you might have already noticed some of these traits in the former Vice President and the chairman of the Economic Clusters actions and behaviors. Nonetheless, I intend to provide an angle by incorporating viewpoints from writers and infusing my assessment as someone studying transformational leadership with a focus, on conflict resolution and peace promotion.

Dr. James Wani Igga is known for his leadership characterized by selflessness and modesty. In the past of South Sudan, Dr. James Wani Igga has consistently shown qualities of humility selflessness, and sacrifice, as a leader. From the days of the liberation struggle to the independence governments, Igga has displayed a unique dedication to peace—often making way for political opponents for the nation’s greater good.

Unlike leaders who fiercely cling to power, Igga has willingly stepped down from his positions, on occasions to avoid conflict and promote reconciliation. His behaviour does not indicate vulnerability. Showcases his ability to lead in a way that brings about positive change—a vital quality, for a country aiming for enduring peace.

This piece sheds light on Igga’s acts of selflessness and their connection, to Dr. Riek Machar while urging the people and leaders of South Sudan to embrace a mindset of harmony, tolerance and togetherness.

“The Reconciliation of 2002. Coming Together for a Shared Purpose”

One of the most significant decisions made by Dr James Wani Igga occurred in 2002 when Dr Riek Machar rejoined the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army (SPLM/A) following the 1991 split that had resulted in the formation of the SPLM-Nasir faction and the SPLM-mainstream in Torit. This fragmentation had weakened the SPLM, leaving it vulnerable to external forces that sought to exploit divisions among Sudanese leaders.

In 2002, when Machar decided to rejoin the SPLM/A, Igga welcomed him back into the leadership hierarchy, creating space for his return (as cited in Jongkuch, 2016). This act of reconciliation was pivotal in uniting the people of South Sudan under a common cause, strengthening the push for independence. Igga’s selflessness demonstrated his belief that national unity was more important than personal ambitions.

The Transition, in Leadership After Independence, in 2011.

Since South Sudan gained independence in 2011 and Igga was seen as a figure, in the SPLM leadership circle due to his role as Speaker of the Southern Sudan Legislative Assembly during the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) he emerged as a candidate, for the Vice Presidency position.

However, in the spirit of promoting governance, Igga chose to step down more and support Riek Machar instead. The choice was made to promote harmony and catering, to perspectives to prevent any single group from controlling South Sudan’s new administration effectively. By emphasizing the importance of peace, then personal benefits Igga demonstrated a leadership style that prioritizes communal advancement over personal authority.

“The Peace Agreement of 2016. Iggas Second Act of Sacrifice”

The political turmoil, in South Sudan worsened in December 2013 when a violent civil war erupted between supporters of President Salva Kiir and those backing Riek Machar. Following efforts at regional and global levels and negotiations resulted in the signing of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict, in South Sudan (ARCSS).

A crucial aspect of this agreement was the establishment of a power-sharing system that entailed Machar’s reinstatement as the First Vice President. During that period Igga held the role of Vice President; however, he decided to step down in 2016 allowing this time for Machar to take over in the hopes of fostering reconciliation and peace (source; Jongkuch 2016). This action showcased Igga’s belief, in the idea that lasting peace requires both parties to engage in compromise and open dialogue.

Regrettably,​​​ the peace agreement fell apart after a few months​​​ resulting in a resurgence of conflict, in July 2016​​. Nonetheless,​​​ Igga remained steadfast, in his dedication to achieving peace and backed initiatives aimed at reestablishing​ stability.

“The 2020 Renewed Peace Treaty. Another Step Towards Unity”

In 2018 the opposing groups agreed to the Revitalized Agreement on resolving the South Sudan conflict (R -ARCSS). This agreement called for changes, in government leadership resulting in Machar’s return as first Vice President.

Igga graciously stepped down. Assumed the position of Vice President to make room, for Machar and support the peace efforts. This was the occasion Igga gave up his position to promote unity, in South Sudan. His conduct established a model for leaders, in South Sudan by demonstrating that real leadership focuses on serving others rather than seeking authority.

“A Beacon of Hope, for the Future of South Sudan”

Dr James Wani Igga’s readiness to set aside goals, for the good of national harmony serves as a valuable demonstration of transformational leadership qualities. His actions present a call to figures on both sides. Including leaders from the government and opposition parties such as SPLM-IO, NAS, under Thomas Cirilo’s leadership and other non-compliant factions. To emphasize peaceful dialogue rather than resort to violent means.

Frequently in South Sudan political disagreements have resulted in confrontations that have brought hardship to everyday citizens. Igga’s methodology demonstrates that negotiation and efforts, towards peace are more effective than resortin­g, to warfare and division. Should all leaders adopt this perspective South Sudan could progress towards stability, advancement, and a lasting state of peace.

Let’s advocate for fostering a culture. As someone who works in journalism and media leadership while also advocating for peace journalism principles. I strongly feel that the future of South Sudan hinges on nurturing a society. Citizens should steer clear of using violence to achieve objectives. Instead prioritize tolerance, reconciliation and solidarity.

Dr James Wani Igga’s enduring influence should motivate all individuals to prioritize peace, over discord. His acts of selflessness serve as a reminder that constructing a nation necessitates sacrifice and a firm dedication, to the welfare.

Ahead of the change, in South Sudan let’s take a moment to ponder Igga’s vision and leadership. He isn’t a leader but a genuine statesman, whose commitment to peace sets a valuable example for the country. Let’s all strive to be advocates, for peace.

References.

This article owes a deal to the efforts of individuals who have meticulously chronicled the history and political terrain of South Sudan. The contributions of researchers, journalists and analysts have granted us perspectives on the leadership and sacrifices made by Dr. James​ ​​Wani Igga. I am truly grateful, for their work.

“An article titled ‘South Sudan’s Political Environment and Igga’s Selfless Leadership’ by Malith Jongkur was published in the South Sudan Observer on July 15th of 2016.”

“South Sudan Political Negotiations and the Journey to Achieve Stability”, by Jok Madut was published in the African Affairs Journal in 2018.

“Check out the 2020 report, on the challenges and opportunities in South Sudan’s peace process, by the International Crisis Group.”

Majak Daniel Kuany Alier is the Secretary General of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan (UJOSS). He is currently pursuing a master’s degree in Transformational Leadership, specializing in Conflict Management and Peacebuilding, at the School of National Transformational Leadership at the University of Juba.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author alone and do not reflect the position of Eye Radio or any other organization the author represents. For inquiries, the author can be contacted at kuanyalier@gmail.com or +211925848660.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist urges action against security agents ‘abusing’ their mandate Previous Post